DJ Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (INRL LN) Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 13-Apr-2021 / 09:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 12-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 21.9564 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7226003 CODE: INRL LN ISIN: FR0010375766 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010375766 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INRL LN Sequence No.: 98558 EQS News ID: 1183855 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 13, 2021 03:25 ET (07:25 GMT)