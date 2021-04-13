DJ Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist (WLDL LN) Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Apr-2021 / 09:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 12-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 242.361 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13328493 CODE: WLDL LN ISIN: FR0010315770 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010315770 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WLDL LN Sequence No.: 98557 EQS News ID: 1183854 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

