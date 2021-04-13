DJ Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist (USAU LN) Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Apr-2021 / 09:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 12-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 340.7197 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2073518 CODE: USAU LN ISIN: FR0010296061 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010296061 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USAU LN Sequence No.: 98555 EQS News ID: 1183852 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 13, 2021 03:25 ET (07:25 GMT)