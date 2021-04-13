DJ Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist (DJEU LN) Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Apr-2021 / 09:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 12-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 283.9154 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 893024 CODE: DJEU LN ISIN: FR0007056841 =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0007056841 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DJEU LN Sequence No.: 98734 EQS News ID: 1184050 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

