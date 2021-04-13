

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech consumer price inflation rose in March, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 2.3 percent year-on-year in March, following a 2.1 percent increase in February. Economists had expected a 2.4 percent rise.



Transport cost gained 5.2 percent yearly in March and prices for alcoholic beverages, tobacco rose by 9.9 percent.



Health cost gained 3.7 percent. Prices of restaurants and hotels, miscellaneous goods and services, and education increased by 2.7 percent, each.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 0.2 percent in February. Economists had expected a 0.3 percent rise.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the import prices rose 2.1 percent annually in February, following a 0.4 percent increase in January.



Export prices rose 4.5 percent yearly in February, following a 3.8 percent increase in the previous month.



On a monthly basis, import prices increased 0.4 percent and export prices fell 0.1 percent in February.



