Dijon's Dimension: SOULS of Society Initiative Is Helping to Bring People Closer Together Through Art

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2021 / Created in 2011, this photography-focused initiative has collected hundreds of stories and gained a large social media following. The project is the brainchild of Dijon Bowden, a multi-faceted creator who hopes to turn the SOULS imitative into a worldwide phenomenon.

SOULS of Society is a photography-focused initiative that sees its creator - Dijon Bowden - walks the San Francisco streets to capture thousands of stories. This project involves taking pictures and collecting stories about people on city streets, some of whom also become guests in Dijon's podcasts. These stories are then published for free on the project's official website.

Created in 2011, SOULS of Society aims to bring people closer through untold stories. It endeavors to increase empathy, compassion, and spiritual awareness. Since then, the project has struck a chord with the public. It brought together more than 160,000 people on social media to actively engage with this movement.

Dijon Bowden believes that art is powerful enough to heal and transform our society. Presently, this creator is working on several projects, with SOULS of Society at the forefront of his artistic efforts. He is now in the process of selecting more creators who can take photos to collect stories in other cities across the world, further helping bring people together.

"SOULS of San Francisco is the 1st chapter of the international SOULS of Society movement. The mission is to connect communities by telling stories that increase compassion, empathy, and spiritual awareness," explains Dijon.

Artists who are interested in participating in the project can do so through the SOULS of Society official website. Storytellers who wish to be part of the program need to send Dijon 5 stories of their city, alongside a video of them dancing and a text explaining why they want to be part of the project.

So far, the project is limited to the San Francisco area. But it has already been the subject of an independent documentary, titled "Ignition - SOULS of San Francisco". It's available for free on YouTube.

SOULS is just one of the many projects Dijon is involved in with the purpose of bringing people together. "The first thing to know about me is that I love people," he explains. The artist believes that creativity is a spiritual exercise. He mentions that when he creates art, his intention is to be expressed fully and be a pure channel for society's awakening and elevation. His goal is to explore themes of essentialism, spirituality, creativity, and love through different mediums.

Garry "Dijon" Bowden Jr. has collected the various projects he's involved in into one platform, called Dijon's Dimension. On top of SOULS of Society, he's also part of a band and runs a podcast. The podcast, called "Awakening Genius", is also where he interviews regular people who he meets through the SOULS project, giving listeners a chance to learn more about the people who posed for the pictures.

It all goes to Dijon's ultimate goal: to bring people together through understanding and compassion.

Contact:

Dijon Bowden

dijon@soulsofsociety.com

SOURCE: Dijon's Dimension

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/640126/SOULS-of-Society-Initiative-Is-Helping-to-Bring-People-Closer-Together-Through-Art