The "Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The DIY home improvement market in Europe is poised to grow by $25.41 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the rising interest in DIY home improvement projects, and growth of residential real estate industry.

This report on the DIY home improvement market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current Europe market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This study identifies the convenience offered by online stores as one of the prime reasons driving the DIY home improvement market in Europe growth during the next few years.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading DIY home improvement market in Europe vendors that include BAUHAUS AG, BAUVISTA GmbH Co. KG, EUROBAUSTOFF Handelsgesellschaft mbH Co. KG, Groupe Adeo, HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group, Intergamma BV, Kesko Corp., Kingfisher Plc, OBI Group Holding SE Co. KGaA, and Travis Perkins Plc.

Also, the DIY home improvement market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Lumber and landscape management Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Decor and indoor garden Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Kitchen Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Painting and wallpaper Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer Landscape

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Germany Market size and forecast 2019-2024

France Market size and forecast 2019-2024

UK Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Italy Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Rest of Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

BAUHAUS AG

BAUVISTA GmbH Co. KG

EUROBAUSTOFF Handelsgesellschaft mbH Co. KG

Groupe Adeo

HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group

Intergamma BV

Kesko Corp.

Kingfisher Plc

OBI Group Holding SE Co. KGaA

Travis Perkins Plc

Appendix

