

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Tuesday, Germany's ZEW economic confidence survey results are due. The economic sentiment index is forecast to rise to 79 in April from 76.6 in March.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it fell against the yen, it rose against the franc. Against the greenback and the pound, it was steady.



The euro was worth 130.13 against the yen, 1.1902 against the greenback, 0.8654 against the pound and 1.1004 against the franc as of 4:55 am ET.



