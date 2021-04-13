

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks advanced on Tuesday as strong export data from China reinforced optimism around a swift global economic recovery.



Amid rising inflation expectations, investors await key U.S. inflation data later in the day for further direction.



Data from Destatis showed earlier in the day that German wholesale prices rose for a second straight month and at the fastest pace in four years in March, largely led by higher prices for petroleum products.



The wholesale price index rose 4.4 percent year-on-year, which was the fastest pace since March 2017, when they increased 4.8 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, the wholesale price index rose 1.7 percent following a 1.4 percent increase in February.



The benchmark DAX inched up 38 points, or 0.3 percent, to 15,253 after closing 0.1 percent lower the previous day.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de