The "Oil and Gas Logistics Market in EMEA 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The oil and gas logistics market in EMEA is poised to grow by $383.91 mn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 2%.
The market is driven by the growing crude oil production in EMEA and shifting freight from over-the-road to intermodal.
The report on oil and gas logistics market in EMEA provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current EMEA market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The oil and gas logistics market in EMEA market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes.
This study identifies the rise in demand for contract logistics services in oil and gas industry as one of the prime reasons driving the oil and gas logistics market in EMEA growth during the next few years.
The publisher robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading oil and gas logistics market in EMEA vendors that include Achilles Information Ltd., Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP, BDP International Inc., Bollore SA, Schenker AG, DHL International GmbH, DSV Panalpina A/S, Gulf Agency Co. Ltd., Kuehne Nagel International AG, and NOATUM HOLDINGS SLU.
Also, the oil and gas logistics market in EMEA analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type of transportation
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type of transportation
- Pipeline Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Railroad Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Tanker and trucks Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type of transportation
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Middle East Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Africa Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Achilles Information Ltd.
- Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP
- BDP International Inc.
- Bollore SA
- Schenker AG
- DHL International GmbH
- DSV Panalpina A/S
- Gulf Agency Co. Ltd.
- Kuehne Nagel International AG
- NOATUM HOLDINGS SLU
Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6dixz3
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210413005557/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900