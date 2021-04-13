The "Oil and Gas Logistics Market in EMEA 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The oil and gas logistics market in EMEA is poised to grow by $383.91 mn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 2%.

The market is driven by the growing crude oil production in EMEA and shifting freight from over-the-road to intermodal.

The report on oil and gas logistics market in EMEA provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current EMEA market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The oil and gas logistics market in EMEA market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes.

This study identifies the rise in demand for contract logistics services in oil and gas industry as one of the prime reasons driving the oil and gas logistics market in EMEA growth during the next few years.

The publisher robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading oil and gas logistics market in EMEA vendors that include Achilles Information Ltd., Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP, BDP International Inc., Bollore SA, Schenker AG, DHL International GmbH, DSV Panalpina A/S, Gulf Agency Co. Ltd., Kuehne Nagel International AG, and NOATUM HOLDINGS SLU.

Also, the oil and gas logistics market in EMEA analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

