DJ AMUNDI ETF RUSSELL 2000 UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF RUSSELL 2000 UCITS - B (RS2U) AMUNDI ETF RUSSELL 2000 UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Apr-2021 / 11:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI ETF RUSSELL 2000 UCITS - B DEALING DATE: 12/04/2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 319.3049 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 288434 CODE: RS2U =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681038839 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RS2U Sequence No.: 98764 EQS News ID: 1184113 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 13, 2021 05:17 ET (09:17 GMT)