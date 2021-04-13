Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.04.2021
Transformation! Zweistellige Millionenvereinbarung besiegelt!
WKN: 889250 ISIN: GB0005774855 Ticker-Symbol: 14F 
Frankfurt
13.04.21
08:04 Uhr
6,830 Euro
-0,039
-0,57 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
13.04.2021 | 11:51
BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Statement re Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

PR Newswire

London, April 13

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC (the "Company")

LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

Portfolio Holdings

A full disclosure of portfolio investments for the BlackRock World Mining Trust plc as at 31 December 2020 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below

https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/bwmt-portfolio-disclosure.pdf

Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2427

13 April 2021

END

