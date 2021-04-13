Larsen & Toubro is set to work on the 1.5 GW Sudair plant - the largest solar project in Saudi Arabia to have a signed power purchase agreement in place. Upon completion, it will also be one of the biggest PV installations in the world.Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has signed a deal to work on the 1.5 GW Sudair solar PV project in Saudi Arabia. The renewables unit of L&T's power transmission business signed the EPC contract with a consortium led by ACWA Power and a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF). This project is now the largest solar plant in Saudi Arabia to have a signed ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...