Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2021) - Better Plant Sciences Inc. (CSE: PLNT) (OTCQB: VEGGF) (FSE: YG3) ("Better Plant") or (the "Company") a wellness company that develops and sells sustainable, plant-based products, is pleased to announce that it's Jusu Home and Body line is now available for purchase on Faire Wholesale Marketplace ("Faire" or "www.faire.com"), an online wholesale marketplace valued at US $2.5 billion. Jusu Home and Body products are currently featured in their "New Arrivals" section.





Better Plant Announces Agreement with Faire Wholesale Marketplace For Jusu Home and Body Products

Growing by 200% year over year, Faire currently serves over 170,000 independent retailers across North America, representing more retail locations than Marks & Spencer, Boots, Aldi, Starbucks, and Tesco combined. The platform has also recently launched in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, with other European markets to follow in the coming months. "This partnership with Faire gives boutique retailers access to Jusu Home and Body products on a global scale and will showcase to retailers that are outside of our typical demographic", says Amber Allen, Head of Sales for Better Plant. "We look forward to promoting Jusu products on this platform and connecting with many diverse buyers."

Faire provides a holistic, end-to-end platform that enables independent retailers to build, grow, and run their businesses. Leveraging the Faire platform benefits retailers with perks such as payment flexibility and security, free returns, shipping solutions and data-driven recommendations.

According to a report by Globe Newswire, the global market for natural and organic personal care products is projected to reach a revised size of US $23.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



About Faire:

Faire is a curated wholesale marketplace connecting more than 40,000 local retailers with thousands of emerging and established brands. Faire enables independent retailers to grow their business with the advantages of big box terms and empowers makers to seamlessly build and run their wholesale business. Faire was founded in 2017 and is powered by the idea that the future is local. Faire is backed by investors including Y Combinator, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Forerunner Ventures, Khosla Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Founders Fund, and DST Global. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, Kitchener-Waterloo, and Salt Lake City. To learn more, visit www.Faire.com.



About Better Plant:

Better Plant harnesses plant intelligence and leverages modern science to offer sustainable, plant-based products that are better for health and better for the earth. It makes and sells over 90 proprietary products, all made with 100% natural ingredients, under the brands Jusu, Urban Juve and Wright & Well. It has a direct-to-consumer platform for refrigerated goods that offers easy online ordering and convenient home delivery in select cities in Alberta and BC. Better Plant operates Jusu Bar, a quick serve restaurant alternative in Victoria, BC, which serves up fresh, healthy, and nutritious options with a focus on Jusu cold-pressed juices. Jusubar.com offers home delivery of refrigerated plant-based beverages consisting of cold-pressed juices and packaged juice cleanses. Through its Shopify enabled eCommerce sites getjusu.com and urbanjuve.com, Better Plant sells plant-based personal care products, including skin care, hair care, body care and baby care. Jusu also has a line of plant-based all-natural home cleaning products that are sold to cleaning companies, retailers and sold directly to consumers. Better Plant also offers operational, financial, and other services to companies with businesses that align with Better Plant's mission to help create a better world. Better Plant incubated NeonMind, which sells medicinal mushroom infused coffees and is developing drugs with psychedelic ingredients to treat obesity and to suppress appetite. Better Plant owns approximately 27% of NeonMind, which trades separately as a public company under the tickers (CSE: NEON) and (OTCQB: NMDBF).

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements (collectively, "forward looking statements") under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates, forecasts, beliefs and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: risks related to the development, testing, licensing, brand development, availability of packaging, intellectual property protection, reduced global commerce and reduced access to raw materials and other supplies due to the spread of COVID-19, the potential for not acquiring any rights as a result of the patent application and any products making use of the intellectual property may be ineffective or the company may be unsuccessful in commercializing them; and other approvals will be required before commercial exploitation of the intellectual property can happen. Demand for the company's products, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals where applicable, and the state of the capital markets. Better Plant cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements provided by Better Plant, as such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future results or performance and actual results may differ materially. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Better Plant expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

