City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)

As at close of business on 12-April-2021

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 193.66p

INCLUDING current year revenue 196.57p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP13.40m

Net borrowing level: 3%

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

---

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)

As at close of business on 12-April-2021

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 75.40p

INCLUDING current year revenue 75.40p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP28.16m

Net borrowing level: 19%

LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528