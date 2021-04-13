

WINONA (dpa-AFX) - Fastenal Co. (FAST) announced earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $210.6 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $202.6 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.6% to $1.42 billion from $1.37 billion last year.



Fastenal Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $210.6 Mln. vs. $202.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.37 vs. $0.35 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.36 -Revenue (Q1): $1.42 Bln vs. $1.37 Bln last year.



