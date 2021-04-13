Altona Rare Earths Plc - Result of EGM

13 April 2021

ALTONA RARE EARTHS PLC

("Altona" or "the Company")

RESULT OF EGM

Altona (AQSE: ANR.PL), a mining exploration company with a focus on Rare Earth Elements mining projects in Africa, is pleased to announce that at its Extraordinary General Meeting, held earlier today, all resolutions, as set out in the RNS date 30 March 2021, were passed by a majority of votes received from shareholders.

Company Information

Altona is an exploration and mining company focused on the evaluation, development and extraction of rare earth metals in Central and East Africa.

The Company was admitted to trading on AIM on 10 March 2005 and was subsequently admitted to Aquis Stock Exchange on 1 February 2019. A copy of its admission documents dated 4 March 2005 can be accessed on its website, www.altonaenergy.com. This website is where items can be inspected under Rule 4.14 of the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook. A new Company website is currently under construction at www.altonare.com