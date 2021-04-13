

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer prices inflation remained stable in March, preliminary data from Statistics Portugal showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 0.5 percent year-on-year in March, same as seen in February.



The core CPI, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products components increased 0.1 percent in March, after a 0.7 percent rise in the prior month.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 1.4 percent in March, after a 0.5 percent decrease in the previous month.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer price, or HICP, increased 0.1 percent annually in March, after a 0.3 percent growth in the prior month.



On a month-on-month basis, the HICP rose 1.5 percent in March, after a 0.5 percent decrease in the preceding month.



