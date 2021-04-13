AirIQ Inc.: AirIQ Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2021 / AirIQ Inc. ("AirIQ") (TSXV:IQ), a supplier of wireless asset management services, today announced that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") has accepted the Company's application to renew its normal course issuer bid (the "Bid"). Pursuant to the Bid, the Company proposes to purchase through the facilities of the TSXV, up to 1,504,253 common shares representing 5% of the Company's currently issued and outstanding common shares. The Bid will occur over a twelve-month period commencing on April 13, 2021 and ending on April 12, 2022.

AirIQ is renewing the Bid because the Company's Board of Directors believes that the market price of the Company's common shares does not fully reflect the underlying value of the Company's assets and future prospects, and that repurchasing the Company's common shares is one way of creating shareholder value.

All purchases made pursuant to the Bid will be made through the facilities of the TSXV in open market transactions or by such other means as may be permitted under applicable securities laws. Hampton Securities Limited has been selected as AirIQ's agent for the Bid. The price for purchases of common shares under the Bid will be made in accordance with the requirements of the TSXV and will be made at the prevailing market price of the Company's shares at the time of purchase.

All purchases on the TSXV under the Bid will be subject to the limitations as set forth in the TSXV policies. As of the date of this release, the Company has 30,085,074 common shares issued and outstanding. All common shares purchased by the Company under the Bid will be cancelled.

To the knowledge of AirIQ, no director, senior officer or other insider of AirIQ, or any associate of such person, or any associate or affiliate of AirIQ, currently intends to sell any common shares under the Bid. However, sales by such persons through the facilities of the TSXV may occur if the personal circumstances of any such person changes or any such person makes a decision unrelated to the Bid purchases. The benefits to any such person whose common shares are purchased would be the same as the benefits available to all other holders whose common shares are purchased.

The Company's previous NCIB commenced on March 27, 2020 and expired on March 26, 2021 (the "Previous NCIB"). Under the Previous NCIB, the Company obtained the approval of the TSXV to purchase up to 1,491,447 common shares, which represented 5% of the 29,828,947 common shares issued and outstanding as at the close of business on March 26, 2020. The Company purchased shares on the open market and cancelled an aggregate of 250,000 common shares under the Previous NCIB at a weighted average purchase price of $0.3327 per common share.

Although AirIQ intends to purchase common shares under its NCIB there can be no assurances that any such purchases will be completed. A copy of the Form 5G - Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid filed by AirIQ with the TSXV can be obtained from AirIQ upon request without charge.

About AirIQ

AirIQ currently trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol IQ. AirIQ is an intuitive web-based platform that provides fleet operators and vehicle owners with a suite of asset management solutions to reduce cost, improve efficiency and monitor, manage and protect their assets. Services are available online or via a mobile app, and include: instant vehicle locating, boundary notification, automated inventory reports, maintenance reminders, security alerts and vehicle disabling and unauthorized movement alerts. AirIQ's office is located in Pickering, Ontario, Canada. For additional information on AirIQ or its products and services, please visit the Company's website at www.airiq.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information based on management's best estimates and the current operating environment. These forward-looking statements are related to, but not limited to, AirIQ's operations, anticipated financial performance, business prospects and strategies. Forward-looking information typically contains statements with words such as "hope", "goal", "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan" or similar words suggesting future outcomes. These statements are based upon certain material factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection as reflected in the forward-looking statements, including AirIQ's perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Such forward-looking statements are as of the date which such statement is made and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from future results expressed, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, changes in market and competition, technological and competitive developments and potential downturns in economic conditions generally. Therefore, actual outcomes may differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Other than as may be required by law, AirIQ disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of such information, future events or otherwise.

