

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Danaher Corporation (DHR) said it expects first quarter core revenue growth to be above the high-end of the prior guidance range. The company anticipates revenue growth to be approximately 57.0% and non-GAAP core revenue growth including Cytiva to be approximately 29.0%. The impact of Cytiva sales growth (net of divested product lines) was 10.0%, for the quarter. Core sales growth is projected to be approximately 19.0%.



Danaher will hold its earnings conference call for the first quarter on April 22, 2021.



