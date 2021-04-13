Providing new opportunities for content owners to find relevant, engaged audiences

TiVo, the company that brings entertainment together and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER), today announced that Vodafone España has enabled TiVo's Sponsored Discovery product across the Vodafone TV (VTV) platform in Spain, giving content owners a new way to promote content on the platform.

Sponsored Discovery is TiVo's targeted advertising solution that dynamically places content promotions into key recommendation carousels to help streamline viewing choices and direct more consumers to the content they want to watch and enjoy. Powered by TiVo's Personalized Content Discovery Platform, these targeted content promotions are already driving audiences to content across multiple operators in North America. This new deployment in Europe with Vodafone España expands the footprint to over six million homes globally.

"Sponsored Discovery is already helping content owners find new audiences in an increasingly complex discovery journey," said Walt Horstman, senior vice president, monetization at TiVo. "Vodafone's adoption of this product will both delight their customers by helping them find relevant content and open new revenue streams for Vodafone, delivering even more value for Vodafone's relationship with TiVo."

"We are excited to work with TiVo to bring Sponsored Discovery to the VTV platform in Spain," said Ignacio García-Legaz, head of TV, Vodafone España. "In doing so, we are ensuring that content that is relevant to our customers' tastes and interests is easier to find."

Between January 2019 and December 2020, on certain content provider's services in the USA, TiVo's Sponsored Discovery product delivered an average of 153 percent uplift in tune-in rate between the target group (those that received the Sponsored Discovery content promotion) and the background group (those that did not receive the content promotion)1

To learn more about TiVo's Sponsored Discovery product, visit: https://business.tivo.com/products-solutions/data-and-advertising/sponsored-discovery

1(Source: TiVo Sponsored Discovery campaigns, January 2019-December 2020, across all programs (incl. specials))

About TiVo

TiVo brings entertainment together, making it easy to find, watch and enjoy. We serve up the best movies, shows and videos from across live TV, on-demand, streaming services and countless apps, helping people to watch on their terms. For studios, networks and advertisers, TiVo delivers a passionate group of watchers to increase viewership and engagement across all screens. In June 2020, TiVo became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation. Go to tivo.com and enjoy watching.

About Xperi Holding Corporation

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo), and by its startup, Perceive, make entertainment more entertaining, and smart devices smarter. Xperi technologies are integrated into billions of consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors worldwide, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

Xperi, DTS, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, HD Radio, Perceive, TiVo and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of affiliated companies of Xperi Holding Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

About Vodafone

Vodafone is a leading telecommunications company in Europe and Africa. Our purpose is to "connect for a better future" and our expertise and scale gives us a unique opportunity to drive positive change for society. Our networks keep family, friends, businesses and governments connected and as COVID-19 has clearly demonstrated we play a vital role in keeping economies running and the functioning of critical sectors like education and healthcare.

Vodafone is the largest mobile and fixed network operator in Europe and a leading global IoT connectivity provider. Our M-Pesa technology platform in Africa enables over 45m people to benefit from access to mobile payments and financial services. We operate mobile and fixed networks in 21 countries and partner with mobile networks in 48 more. As of December 31, 2020 we had over 300m mobile customers, more than 27m fixed broadband customers, over 22m TV customers and we connected more than 118m IoT devices.

We support diversity and inclusion through our maternity and parental leave policies, empowering women through connectivity and improving access to education and digital skills for women, girls, and society at large. We are respectful of all individuals, irrespective of race, ethnicity, disability, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, belief, culture or religion.

Vodafone is also taking significant steps to reduce our impact on our planet by reducing our greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2025 and becoming net zero by 2040, purchasing 100% of our electricity from renewable sources by 2025, and reusing, reselling or recycling 100% of our redundant network equipment.

For more information, please visit www.vodafone.com, follow us on Twitter at @VodafoneGroup or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/vodafone.

