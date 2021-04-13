Innovative MedTech, Inc.: Innovative MedTech Appoints Dr. Merle Griff as President of its Newly Acquired SarahCare Subsidiaries

SarahCare Founder to Continue Its Mission to Provide Supportive Adult Day Care Under Innovative MedTech Umbrella

BLUE ISLAND, IL / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2021 / Innovative MedTech, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC PINK:IMTH), a provider of health and wellness services, today announced the appointment of Dr. Merle Griff as president of its newly acquired subsidiaries, Sarah Adult Day Services, Inc. and Sarah Day Care Centers, Inc., (together, "SarahCare") a provider of Senior Adult Recreation and Health facilities. As SarahCare's original founder and CEO, Dr. Griff will continue its mission to provide daytime medical and quality of life care and support to seniors.

"I have dedicated a significant portion of my career to the conscious and holistic care for independently living adults who need or desire additional support in maintaining their health - whether physical or emotional - and am proud to continue to helm SarahCare in service to that mission under the umbrella of Innovative MedTech," said Dr. Griff. "I believe that SarahCare is an excellent flagship to address the increasing needs of senior care, particularly the care of aging veterans, and look forward to helping to guide both our franchise-based business, and Innovative MedTech, toward consistent improvement in how we care for our aging population."

Dr. Griff is one of the leading authorities on the care of seniors in the United States. She has been a delegate to the last three White House Conferences on Aging, past Chairperson of the National Adult Day Services Association, member of numerous national task forces for the Assistant Secretary of Aging and the Long -Term Care Division of the Veterans Administration. Current activities include active membership of the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services Caregiver Workforce Group and a Thought Leader for HEOPS, Inc. a leader in managed care services.

Dr. Griff has been invited to present at international conferences such as the World Congress of Family and Child and the International Conference on Wrap-Around Services and has been an invited speaker at universities throughout South America and Europe. As researcher and developer of various family intervention techniques, Dr. Griff's original therapeutic approaches are being used throughout the world including England, Australia, Brazil, Argentina, and Slovenia. In addition, she has written extensively on intergenerational dynamics, including the book, LinkAges, and articles in journals such as The Gerontologist.

Beginning as a child and family therapist, with a BS in Psychology from Temple University and a Ph.D. in Human Development and Psychology from Walden University, she opened one of the first adult/child (intergenerational) day care centers in the country. This intergenerational center became a national training and research site for students and practitioners in diverse fields such as child development and gerontology.

About SarahCare

With 27 centers located in 13 states, as well as in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, SarahCare offers seniors daytime care and activities ranging from meeting their physical and medical needs, on a daily basis and ranging from nursing care to salon services and providing meals, to offering engaging and enriching activities to allow them to continue to lead active and engaged lives. The adult day care industry generated $4.9 billion in 2020 and is expected to increase 4.4% in 2021.

About Innovative MedTech, Inc.

Innovative MedTech, Inc. is based in Blue Island, IL. The Company is a provider of health and wellness services, including SarahCare, an adult day care center provider. For more information, please visit: https://innovativemedtechinc.com and https://sarahcare.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on certain assumptions and reflect management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify, develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media inquiries:

Michael Friedman

708-925-9424

ir@innovativemedtechinc.com

SOURCE: Innovative MedTech, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/640103/Innovative-MedTech-Appoints-Dr-Merle-Griff-as-President-of-its-Newly-Acquired-SarahCare-Subsidiaries