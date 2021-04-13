Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2021) - Bluesky Digital Assets Corp., (CSE: BTC), (CSE: BTC.PR.A), (OTCQB: BTCWF) ("Bluesky" or the "Corporation") is very pleased to announce that OTC Markets Group Inc., ("OTC") has approved for the Corporation's Common Shares to be listed onto the OTCQB Marketplace, and that effective at market open today, the Corporation's Common Shares will cease trading on the OTC Pink Market and will commence trading on the OTCQB under its current OTC Markets trading symbol "BTCWF". The Corporation is reminding its shareholders in the United States that the Corporation's Common Shares have been eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States since 2017, and therefore the Corporation's Common Shares are already DTC eligible.

The OTCQB Venture Market is for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies and offers transparent and efficient trading of established, investor-focused U.S. and global companies. The OTC operates the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Market, and the Pink Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities.

Mr. Frank Kordy Secretary & Director stated: "Having the Corporation's Common Shares listed onto the OTCQB greatly increases the Corporation's potential audience of investors internationally. Management strongly believes that having the Corporation's Common Shares listed on the OTCQB will enable Bluesky's story to reach a much larger institutional and private investor audience both in the USA and internationally. Management also strongly believes that the OTCQB listing will provide prospective American based investors increased transparency, while providing our existing American based investors increased liquidity. Furthermore, at this current point in time, there are very few digital assets mining companies that are listed in the USA, and therefore, obtaining the QB listing potentially opens the door for USA based investors who would like to invest in this space. We are extremely pleased to have obtained the OTCQB listing."

About Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp, is building a high value digital currency enterprise. Bluesky mines digital currencies, such as Bitcoin and Ether, and is developing value-added technology services for the digital currency market, such as digital mining proprietary software. Offering a complete ecosystem of value-creation, Bluesky is targeting reinvesting appropriate portions of its digital currency mining profits back into its operations. A percentage of the profit will be invested in the development of a proprietary Artificial Intelligence ("AI") based technology. Overall, Bluesky takes an approach that enables the Corporation to scale, and respond to changing conditions, within the still-emerging digital currency industry. The Corporation is poised to capture value in successive phases as this industry continues to scale.

For more information please visit Bluesky at: https://www.blueskydigitalassets.com

For further information please contact:

Mr. Ben Gelfand

CEO & Director

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

T: (416) 363-3833

E: ben.gelfand@blueskydigitalassets.com

Mr. Frank Kordy

Secretary & Director

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

T: (647) 466-4037

E: frank.kordy@blueskydigitalassets.com

