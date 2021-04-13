Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2021) - Sparta Group (TSXV: SAY) (the "Corporation" the "Company", "Sparta Group", "Sparta Capital", "SAY.V" or "Sparta") has just announced that two of its divisions, Sparta Health Group and Illumineris, have been collaborating to bring the versatile smart-building software platform, Metrikus, to clients in various markets.

Metrikus gives building owners and occupiers a quick, secure view of operations and performance of their buildings by producing a virtual ecosystem for their real estate. They map, measure and organize a building's sensor assets and places the results in a single, easy to comprehend, dashboard; allowing managers to monitor everything from building occupancy and energy use, to indoor air quality. The Metrikus technology is best described as inter-operable due to its wide range of monitoring capabilities. It allows users to access all the insight they need to know about their buildings.

Under the terms of the agreement between Sparta and Metrikus, Sparta will have exclusive distribution rights for Canada, as well as co-development rights to integrate advanced power quality data for building optimization. Together, this will allow Sparta to integrate its existing power quality monitoring programs with a host of other sensor assets; delivering a comprehensive approach for providing a building's over-all health. There is also intent to further deliver such important parameters as harmonic analysis, voltage distortion, voltage transients, power factor variations and voltage/current surge event data.

"As our TreeFrog technology provides real-time control data relative to the health of a vehicle, the Metrikus Real-time Energy Monitoring is used to track, control and optimize a building's energy consumption; thus, providing the relative health of a building. The businesses we talk with want to reduce their carbon footprint and the Metrikus software is a robust, all-encompassing system that we're thrilled to be adding to our arsenal of environment-conscious offerings," said Sparta President and CTO, John O'Bireck.

Mr. O'Bireck went on to explain that while Sparta's Illumineris division has been hyper-focused on building energy efficiency, and Sparta's TruckSuite division has been focused on combining both health of the vehicle with health of the driver, the Company's new health division, Sparta Health Group, has been looking for ways to keep people on the job safe, especially in these difficult pandemic conditions. He pointed out that more building operators today want to know how people are moving through their workspace and the Metrikus system can tell them exactly that.

"The COVID-19 pandemic will continue to drive major change in commercial properties around the globe. In light of the concerns now shared by so many, occupancy monitoring can help tell employees which desk, room, or stairs to use in order to stay safe and at the same time, different sensors can help monitor air quality so employers can make certain that it's at an optimal level in areas where there is a lot of work going on," said Jason Smith, Managing Director of Sparta Health Group.

"In response to the environmental movement, the digital transformation in office buildings is well-underway. And now, with the many changes being forced upon us by the pandemic, we are seeing a trend developing towards transforming physical space. We're glad to solidify this agreement with a Canadian company like Sparta Group that already recognizes the growing demand for safer, healthier buildings," said Michael Grant, Chief Operating Officer of Metrikus.

About Metrikus

Metrikus is a software platform that helps customers understand and optimize their building's environment, usage, and health. It allows users to analyse near-real-time data generated by sensors and other digital devices, thus enabling them to pinpoint and respond to issues in a timely manner.

The Metrikus mission is to help establish a safer and healthier building. The Metrikus headquarters is in London, England. Additional information is available at www.metrikus.io.

About Sparta

Sparta Group (a.k.a. Sparta Capital Ltd.) is a technology-based company that owns or holds a controlling interest in a network of independent businesses that supply energy saving technologies designed to reduce energy inefficiencies, achieve reduced emissions and increase operating efficiencies in various industries. In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Sparta has also expanded its scope to help facilitate supply of necessary materials while assisting talented inventors who are looking to introduce innovative technical solutions that will bring greater normalcy to the post COVID-19 world. Sparta's network of independent businesses provides a wide range of specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. Sparta provides capital, technical and engineering expertise, legal support, financial and accounting knowledge, strategic planning and other shared services to its independent businesses.

Sparta is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. under the symbol "SAY" (TSXV: SAY). Additional information is available at www.spartagroup.ca or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

