Search Engine Optimization (SEO) tools provider marketgoo has partnered with DreamHost, a global leader in web hosting and Managed WordPress services, to deliver customized SEO guidance to online businesses worldwide. DreamHost's SEO Toolkit is powered by marketgoo, enabling any DreamHost customer to grow their business by optimizing their site for higher visibility within search results, directing more traffic to their websites to help their businesses find success online.

"We're focused squarely on helping website owners attract new customers, captivate existing customers, and grow their online businesses," said Micah Sachs, SVP Product at DreamHost. "Our user-friendly SEO Toolkit puts expert-level guidance into the hands of DreamHost users worldwide, empowering them to take control of their web presence and dramatically boosting their ability to be found online. marketgoo has built a best-in-class service that we're thrilled to be able to share with the hundreds of thousands of website owners who have chosen to make DreamHost their online home."

DreamHost customers can now generate comprehensive SEO audits, download website evaluation reports, and act upon easy-to-read results and instructions that will help guide their digital strategy. No previous SEO experience is required for users of the DreamHost SEO Toolkit, which is available both as a web application and as a WordPress plugin.

DreamHost's marketgoo-powered SEO Toolkit is ideal for customers who want to improve their traffic and rankings on Google search results without relying on prohibitively expensive consultants. DreamHost's SEO Toolkit scans users' websites continuously to discover opportunities for improvement. Users are presented with regularly-updated website reports and a custom-made website improvement plan with prioritized tasks and step-by-step instructions that walk even the most novice of web users through the process of optimizing their websites.

Features include:

User friendly, step-by-step search engine optimization plan

Tools and recommendations focused on increasing sites' quality traffic and inbound links

Analytics to help track improvements' results over time

Competitor tracking

Mobile Optimization and improvements

Monthly SEO reports

Google Analytics integration

"We have been close to DreamHost for many years, and what has always drawn us to them is their strong culture, which is very similar to ours. This partnership is powered by our mutual commitment to guiding customers to online success and at marketgoo we're all excited to be working closely with such a passionate team," said Wences García, CEO of marketgoo.

SEO Toolkit is now available to all DreamHost customers. More information is available at https://www.dreamhost.com/products/seo-toolkit/.

About marketgoo

marketgoo helps web presence providers grow their businesses by providing white label SEO tools for them to resell to their customers and enable their online success. Founded in 2012, marketgoo is a fully remote company with a mission to provide impactful digital products and build an enduring culture. For more information, please visit marketgoo.com.

About DreamHost

Since 1997 DreamHost has helped individuals, small businesses, entrepreneurs, and developers worldwide bring their dreams to life on the Internet. A leader in Managed WordPress hosting, DreamHost is the home of over 1.5 million websites, WordPress blogs, and applications for designers, developers, small businesses, and has over 400,000 happy customers. Supporting the open source community with dedicated resources and a passionate team, DreamHost believes in the power of the Open Web and the people that make it happen. Learn more at DreamHost.com.

