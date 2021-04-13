Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Transformation! Zweistellige Millionenvereinbarung besiegelt!
Dow Jones News
13.04.2021 | 15:13
Ossiam World ESG Machine Learning UCITS ETF - 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Ossiam World ESG Machine Learning UCITS ETF - 1A (USD) (OWLU) 
13-Apr-2021 / 14:40 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Ossiam World ESG Machine Learning UCITS ETF - 1A (USD) 
DEALING DATE: 12/04/2021 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 126.4790 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 385649 
CODE: OWLU 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      IE00BF4Q3545 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      OWLU 
Sequence No.:  98819 
EQS News ID:  1184217 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 13, 2021 08:40 ET (12:40 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
