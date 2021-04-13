Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2021) - Fjordland Exploration Inc. (TSXV: FEX) (the "Company") announces that upon the request of the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg (KZA) Band Council and the recommendation of the KZA Moose Advisory Committee, Fjordland has agreed to suspend the VTEM helicopter survey in order to help protect the fragile moose population in the area. The KZA has agreed that the survey can recommence on or after August 15, 2021. Fjordland recognizes that this is a very sensitive issue to the KZA and wishes them the best in their endeavours to expand the moose population within their traditional territory.

James Tuer, Fjordland's President, commented, "We committed to ensuring that our actions match our ESG mandate. We look forward to building a healthy working relationship with the Kitigan Ziba Anishinabeg as we move this excellent project forward. Before we were made aware that the Moose Advisory Committee was concerned about the survey we completed the majority of the flight lines over the main Renzy target. A preliminary review of the data shows that there are some very interesting targets outside of the main Renzy zone to follow up on this summer."

Darhlene Twenish, Chair of the KZA Moose Advisory Committee, commented, "The KZA Moose Advisory Committee is pleased that Fjordland has agreed to postpone the aerial survey until mid-August which will definitely have less of an impact on the moose, especially the pregnant moose which are preparing to give birth. The KZA Moose Advisory Committee would like to thank Fjordland for the level of commitment shown on this very important and sensitive issue."

Dylan Whiteduck, Chief of the KZA Band Council, stated, "The KZA Band Council on behalf of the KZA Moose Advisory Committee and all KZA members would like to recognize the positive response from Mr. Tuer representing Fjordland. This is a good example of building a foundation for a future relationship."

To date, Geotech's VTEM Max has completed flight lines over the main Renzy target in conjunction with the Groundfloor EM survey. This has already generated a number of significant anomalies that will be the focus of exploration activities in the field this summer. The regional portion of the program will be completed once the survey recommences in August.

About Fjordland Exploration Inc.

Fjordland Exploration Inc. is a mineral exploration company that is focused on the discovery of large-scale economic deposits located in Canada. Fjordland is actively exploring three high quality nickel projects.

In collaboration with HPX and Commander Resources, Fjordland is exploring the South Voisey's Bay "Pants Lake Intrusive" target which is a Ni-Cu-Co deposit analogous to the nearby Voisey's Bay deposit located approximately 80 km to the north.

Fjordland has been granted an option by CanAlaska Uranium to earn an initial 49% interest in the North Thompson Nickel Belt project, situated 20 km. north of Vale's long-life Thompson mine located in northern Manitoba. The project is considered prospective for Ni-Cu-Co-PGE magmatic sulphide mineralization analogous to the deposits hosting the historic mine.

Fjordland has an agreement to acquire 100% of the Renzy nickel copper project located near Maniwaki Quebec by spending $1.0 million over 5 years. The project encompasses the former Renzy Mine where during the period from 1969 to 1972, 716,000 short tons were mined with average grades of 0.70 % Nickel and 0.72 % Copper. The location of the Renzy Shear zone and the overall quantity of the mafic/ultramafic rocks in the area that carry sulfides with elevated concentration of Ni, Cu, and PGM's bodes well for finding additional deposits.

Robert Cameron, P. Geo., a technical advisor to the Company, is a qualified person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 and has read and takes responsibility for the technical aspects of this release. For further technical information please visit Fjordland's website at www.fjordlandex.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"James Tuer"

James Tuer, CEO

For further information:

James Tuer

Ph: -604-688-3415

info@fjordlandex.com

www.fjordlandex.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds from the private placement, and other future plans and objectives of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include market prices, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/80237