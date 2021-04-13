Land of Lakes, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2021) - Eyecity.com Inc. (OTC Pink: ICTY) ("ICTY"), a holding company with projects in the cannabis, hospitality, commercial and residential development industries both in the United States and Internationally; and CGrowth Capital, Inc. (OTC Pink: CGRA) ("CGRA"), an alternative asset holding company with active cannabis real estate assets, which is also actively engaged in evaluating opportunities in the evolving hemp and additional legalized cannabis sectors, are pleased to announce that company execs from each issuer have met to determine steps forward on partnership initiatives to fund and develop a cannabis retail and industrial epicenter to be located on a 47-acre complex in Chewelah, Washington.

The property includes:

47 total acres

An approved SEPA for further expansion

The property can support over 100,000 sq ft of grow canopy operations

Retail operation ready to move in when Tenant Improvements complete

90,000 sq ft of new buildings approved

Plans for 8,000 sq ft commercial kitchen ready for submission





47 Acres Complex in Chewelah, Washington

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7263/80188_e2531cc3a47c7a6b_001full.jpg

Recently, CGRA has taken steps to reorganized their rights to the Chewelah property into a wholly owned subsidiary, Nutrilife Health and Wellness, Inc for expanded opportunities and purposes including a potential spinout to be owned jointly by CGRA and ICTY and their shareholders upon conditions met by each party.

Currently, CGRA is the working investment partner on the property with its executives having the rights to become a 50% or more equity partner in the actual business operation (based on current Washington state laws) and has agreed to leverage ICTY capabilities to partner on the venture(s). Each company will be responsible for funding the growth initiatives against a sliding scale of ownership in what execs mutually agree could be a windfall for investors as the full potential of the property is realized.

ICTY and CGRA CEOs Brad Wilson and Bill Wright, respectively, have met on initiatives to move forward on this project together which, each agrees, holds tremendous potential as a cannabis hotbed for retail operations, grow house facilities, and industry verticals.

