Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2021) - Camino Corp. (TSXV: COR) (OTC: CAMZF) (WKN: A116E1) ("Camino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce new rock chip sample results from the extensive Lidia Zone copper-gold system at the northern end of the Diva Trend at its Los Chapitos copper project. Underground samples from artisanal workings returned up to 5.12% copper (Cu) and 9.33 g/t gold (Au), with the vein samples measuring 0.3 to 0.6 metres (m) in width (Table 1). The Lidia Zone is a large 3 km by 4 km area that is geochemically anomalous for high-grade copper and gold, with 238 samples taken in 2018/19 averaging 0.78 % Cu and up to 23% Cu and 11 g/t Au. The veins are hosted within part of the volcanic sequence that forms the Chocolate Formation, which is the main host of Iron-Oxide-Copper-Gold (IOCG) deposits found along west coast of Peru. The samples are comprised of copper oxides, chrysocolla, covellite, malachite, specularite, hematite, and quartz (Photos 1 & 2). Significant siliceous alteration is associated with the Lidia Zone and can be traced along the main Diva Structure to the southeast, where it intersects with the robust copper mineralization at the Adriana Zone (see January 19, 2021 news release). Camino's 2021 exploration program will aim to determine whether the alteration at the Lidia Zone is part of a subsequent hydrothermal event and how it relates to the Los Chapitos IOCG system.

Jose Bassan, Chief Geologist at Camino, commented, "Hydrothermal veins and gold mineralization are commonly found at the top of an IOCG system. IOCG deposits can be formed by multiple hydrothermal events with different mineralizing fluid characteristics that are controlled by the same major structural feature, in our case, the Diva Trend. We have a large 3 km by 4 km area to add to our copper and gold exploration target at Los Chapitos."

Jay Chmelauskas, CEO at Camino stated, "The high-grade copper and gold results that we see at the Lidia Zone may be geologically significant because they are hosted in the same "Chocolate" volcanics that host the large copper deposits along the west coast of Peru. We will explore to determine whether there is a series of veins to bulk mine or whether the high-grade mineralization leads to a large disseminated copper manto ore body. This is another large mineralized area that is under-explored on our 220 sq km Los Chapitos land package."

Table 1. Copper & Gold Sampling at Lidia Underground Workings - Diva Trend

SAMPLE EASTING NORTHING ELEV. Location Relative to Adriana Recent Drilling Vein Width Cu % Au g/t X072858 570642 8268880 1127 4 km north of Adriana along the Diva Trend 0.4 3.54 9.33 X072857 570642 8268875 1122 4 km north of Adriana along the Diva Trend 0.4 3.64 6.21 X072856 570642 8268885 1122 4 km north of Adriana along the Diva Trend 0.6 1.25 0.92 X072855 570642 8268880 1117 4 km north of Adriana along the Diva Trend 0.3 5.12 7.87

Figure 1. Lidia Zone - High Grade Copper & Gold

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1384/80250_be18b0548450eaf7_003full.jpg

Sampling & Geology

There is significant silicic alteration at the sample location that extends in a North-South direction with a shallow dip of 20 to 30 degrees to the Northeast. The mineralized veins are west-southwest of the siliceous body and in contact with the argillic and chalco-sodic alteration. The alteration is approximately 1 km in length and 200 metres wide. The same silicic alteration can be seen along the Diva Trend at mineralized malachite outcrops at Condori and also 4 km away at Olga, located next to the 2020 copper manto intercepts at Adriana. The pervasive silicification of the host rock has destroyed any of the primary volcanic textures. Further studies will focus on whether this siliceous alteration corresponds to a hydrothermal event subsequent to the diva trend mineralization or if it is part of the IOCG system to help guide future explorations of Los Chapitos.

At the location of underground workings at Lidia, four rock chip samples were taken across mineralization from two levels of a 15m deep vertical shaft. The workings have three levels spaced approximately every 5 meters and the samples were taken accordingly in level 1, 2, and at surface. The deeper level 3 was inaccessible. The three levels are parallel to the mineralization. The copper and gold mineralization has a North-South direction and near vertical dip with the levels extending approximately 10m, and the width of the mineralization between 0.3m to 0.6m as shown in Figure 2 and Table 1.

Figure 2. Diva Trend and the Underground Workings at the Lidia Zone

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1384/80250_be18b0548450eaf7_004full.jpg





Photos 1 & 2. Hand sample in the surface vein, quartz, malachite and chocolate formation



To view an enhanced version of this image, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1384/80250_figure3enhanced.jpg

About Camino Minerals Corporation

Camino is a discovery and development stage copper exploration company. The Company is focused on advancing its high-grade Los Chapitos copper project located in Peru towards potential resource delineation and new discoveries. In addition, the company has commenced field studies at its copper and silver Plata Dorada project. Camino is currently closing the acquisition of the Maria Cecilia copper porphyry. The Company seeks to acquire a portfolio of advanced copper assets that have the potential to deliver copper into an electrifying copper intensive global economy. For more information, please refer to Camino's website at www.caminocorp.com.

Technical Information

Jose Bassan MAusIMM (CP) 227922, MSc. Geologist, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this document. Mr. Bassan has reviewed and verified relevant data supporting the technical disclosure, including sampling and analytical test data.

