Risen will sell 50,000 metric tons of poly to Shangji Automation and Zhonghuan Semiconductor has raised the prices of all its wafer products.Shanghai-listed Shangji Automation will buy 50,000 metric tons of polysilicon from module manufacturer Risen, which entered the poly market after merging with Juguang Silicon in November. The solar panel raw material will be supplied up to 2024 with prices to be set monthly. Chinese wafer maker Zhonghuan Semiconductor has announced its latest monthly prices, with rises across the board. The cost of 210mm wafers will rise RMB0.17 per piece (US$0.026) to RMB6.33 ...

