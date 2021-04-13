DGAP-News: 468 SPAC I SE / Key word(s): IPO

468 SPAC I SE: announces its intention to list on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange



13.04.2021 / 18:18

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





468 SPAC I SE announces its intention to list on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, seeking to raise €300 million to invest in a European company in the sub-sectors marketplaces, direct-to-consumer (D2C) and software & artificial intelligence



Luxembourg, 13 April 2021



468 SPAC I SE ("468 SPAC" or the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) aiming to acquire a target in the sub-sectors marketplaces, direct-to-consumer (D2C) and software & artificial intelligence (the "Targeted Technology Sectors"), today announces its intended private placement of units consisting each of 1 share (a "Public Share") and 1 one- third of a warrant (a "Public Warrant") for an aggregate of €300 million (the "Offering") in the second quarter of 2021, subject to market conditions, and subsequent listing of the Public Shares on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the introduction to trading of the Public Warrants on the open market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (the "Listing"). The founder and sponsor of the Company is 468 SPAC Sponsors GmbH & Co. KG (the "Sponsor"), an affiliate of Alexander Kudlich, Dr. Ludwig Ensthaler and Florian Leibert, founders of the investment fund 468 Capital.





Highlights of 468 SPAC I SE

- Targeted €300 million Offering, 100% of proceeds will be held in escrow to be used in connection with the completion of a Business Combination within 24 months from completion of the Listing.

- Key criteria for completing a Business Combination: Business operations in a member state of the European Economic Area or the United Kingdom or Switzerland in the sub-sectors marketplaces, direct-to-consumer (D2C) and software & artificial intelligence (Targeted Technology Sectors).

- The Company's leadership team consists of Alexander Kudlich, Dr. Ludwig Ensthaler and Florian Leibert (the "Management Team") who have built an extensive technology ecosystem in Europe providing them with a proprietary access to an extensive European tech-network.

- The Management Team is further supported by a supervisory board with a strong experience in investing and developing technology companies that will consist of Gisbert Rühl (Chairman) (Klöckner & Co), Lea-Sophie Cramer (Amorelie), Hans Maret (Triton) and Florian Wendelstadt (Caldec Holding, formerly General Atlantic) (the "Supervisory Board").

Proprietary access to the European technology ecosystem

The Company was established for the purpose of acquiring one operating business with principal business operations in member states of the European Economic Area or the United Kingdom or Switzerland in the form of a merger, capital stock exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization or similar transaction (the "Business Combination"): The Company intends to follow the investment strategy to invest in late-stage / pre-IPO phase companies by focusing on companies in the Targeted Technology Sectors that can quickly achieve global scale.

The Company expects to benefit from the robust tech-network of the Management Team and its strong roots in the European tech-community, which potentially provide access to off-market-transactions exclusive to the Company. The Management Team has experience and track record in building global success stories across verticals in the Targeted Technology Sectors, representing a powerful combination of a proven track-record of deal sourcing and value creation as well as growth-stage and public market expertise.

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG is acting as Sole Global Coordinator for the transaction.

Proposed transaction highlights

- Unit structure

- Each Unit will consist of 1 Public Share and 1 one-third of a Public Warrant, subject to the terms and conditions that will be set out in the Prospectus.

- 1 whole Public Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase 1 Public Share at a strike price of €11.50 per Public Share.

- The Public Warrants will become exercisable 30 days after the consummation of the Business Combination. The Public Warrants expire five years from the date of the consummation of the Business Combination, or earlier upon redemption or liquidation.

- The Company may redeem the Public Warrants only if there is at the time of the call a significant premium to the Public Warrant exercise price or if the Company offers the possibilty of a Make-Whole Exercise as will be described in the Prospectus.

- Business Combination

- The Company will have 24 months from the date of the admission of its shares to trading to consummate a Business Combination, plus an additional three months if it signs a legally binding agreement with the seller of a target within those initial 24 months.

- Otherwise, the Company will be liquidated and distribute substantially all of its assets to its public shareholders.

- Any Business Combination will require approval of a majority of the votes cast at the general shareholders' meeting of the Company.

- Independent whether they vote in favor or against the Business Combination in the general shareholders' meeting, holders of Public Shares may request the redemption of their Public Shares upon consummation of the Business Combination in the circumstances and subject to the limitations that will be described in the prospectus.

- Sponsor

- Sponsor: 468 SPAC Sponsors GmbH & Co. KG, an affiliate of Alexander Kudlich, Dr. Ludwig Ensthaler and Florian Leibert, founders of the investment fund 468 Capital.

- Lock-up: Until the Sponsor Shares convert into Public Shares, Sponsor Shares and Sponsor Warrants may not be transferred, assigned, pledged or sold other than to certain permitted transferees. The Sponsor Shares will convert into Public Shares following the Business Combination after one year or earlier when the closing price of the Public Shares equals or exceeds €12.00 for any 20 trading days within any 30-trading day period.

- Negative interest coverage: In order to ensure that the redemption value of Public Shares is not eroded by the negative interest rates and that public shareholders are able to redeem their Public Shares at €10.00, the Sponsor will cover negative interest charged on the escrow amount up to the amount of the proceeds from an additional sponsor subscription of Sponsor Warrants.

Enquiries

Julian Saal

T: +49 (0) 172 522 4288

E: julian.saal@edelman.com

