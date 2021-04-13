The "Mobile E-Commerce in France" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

2020 saw mobile e-commerce register strong sales growth as the convenience that the channel offers stood it in very good stead as the COVID-19 pandemic brought about significant changes to consumer behaviour over the course of the year.

Although growth rates were slower in 2020 than what was recorded in early years of the review period, this should be seen as the result of greater maturity in the category, rather than any negative background trends.

Key Topics Covered:

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

M-commerce surges ahead during the quarantine lockdown as convenience rules

M-commerce increasingly seen as a priority among France's online retailers

M-commerce remains at the forefront of innovation in retailing

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Mobile-first strategies to emerge strongly as the importance of m-commerce rises

The lack of trust in the security of mobile payments to remain a drag on m-commerce

5G and social media to act as major drivers of growth in mobile e-commerce

CHANNEL DATA

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on retailing

COVID-19 country impact

"Locavores" become more relevant as sustainable consumerism takes off

Hypermarkets and shopping centres continue to fall out of favour with French people

What next for retailing?

OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

Informal retailing

Opening hours

Physical retail landscape

Cash and carry

Seasonality

Christmas (Noel)

Back to School

Payments and delivery

Emerging business models

