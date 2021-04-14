Press Release

14 April 2021

Immunicum AB (publ) Initiates Research Collaboration with Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Immunicum AB (publ; IMMU.ST) announced today the initiation of a research collaboration with the laboratory of Nina Bhardwaj, M.D., Ph.D., Director of Immunotherapy and the Medical Director of the Vaccine and Cell Therapy Core Facility, The Tisch Cancer Institute, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City.

Dr. Bhardwaj is a leading researcher who has made significant contributions to the field of human dendritic cells and specifically their mode of action. Her translational research has resulted in the development of receptor agonist- and dendritic cell-based vaccines for the treatment of both cancer and infectious diseases, and she has pioneered neoantigen vaccine studies at The Tisch Cancer Institute.

As part of the of the collaboration, Immunicum and Icahn Mount Sinai will investigate the Company's proprietary allogeneic dendritic cell therapy candidates to gain further insight on their interactions with and activation of tumor specific T cells.

"Nina Bhardwaj and her lab have advanced the understanding of dendritic cell biology and her team was one of the first to discover a way to grow specialized cross-presenting dendritic cells in the lab," said Alex Karlsson Parra, M.D., Ph.D., CSO at Immunicum. "We believe that this collaboration will provide us with important further understanding of the complex interactions between our clinical candidates and a patient's immune system."

About Immunicum AB (publ)



Immunicum is leveraging its unparalleled expertise in dendritic cell biology to develop novel, off-the-shelf, cell-based therapies for solid and blood-borne tumors. With complementary therapeutic approaches in Phase II clinical development that are based on intratumoral priming and cancer relapse vaccination, the company aims to improve survival outcomes and quality of life for a broad population of cancer patients. Based in Sweden and the Netherlands, Immunicum is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm. www.immunicum.com

