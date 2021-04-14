Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2021) - Origen Resources Inc. (CSE: ORGN) (FSE: 4VX) (the "Company" or "Origen") is pleased to announce that it has been granted a five-year area-based drill permit on its Wishbone property ("Wishbone" or "Property") located in the heart of the Golden Triangle in northwest B.C.

Exploration at Wishbone is focused on a large gold-rich cirque area called the Rat, where numerous high grade gold values from rock and talus were obtained last season, and the Windy showing to the northeast, where multiple high grade gold and silver veins occur (see details on targeting below).

Exploration Plan for 2021:

Skytem Survey Canada has been contracted to conduct an airborne high resolution electromagnetic (EM) survey over the Property in late spring.

Further mapping, sampling and a detailed IP survey will be conducted over priority targets.

Phase 1 drill program will consist of a minimum of two drill pad locations and 1,500 meters of drilling at the Rat area targeting the breccia discovered in outcrop that assayed 36.3 g/t gold.

We anticipate a Phase 2 drill program to follow-up our Phase 1 program later this season.

"With the LGM and Wishbone drill permits now in hand and planning well underway for an active exploration season, we are poised to unlock the mineral potential of our flagship Golden Triangle assets," states Company President Blake Morgan.

Permitted Operations for Wishbone in 2021

The permit allows the Company to establish 50 drill pads locations, construct helicopter pads, establish access trails, conduct up to 100 line km of ground Induced Polarization ("IP") geophysics and conduct trenching over the next five years.

The Company has contracted Skytem Survey Canada to conduct an airborne high resolution EM survey over the Property that is scheduled to commence in late spring. The airborne survey will then be followed by further geological mapping, sampling and a detailed IP survey to refine drill targets ahead of a mid-season inaugural drill program consisting of a minimum of 1,500 m. This work schedule will allow for a follow-up drill program as warranted within the 2021 exploration season.

Initial Priority targets for 2021

The Rat Boulder Train with high grade gold results, including a boulder located 100 meters from the edge of a retreating glacier that returned 175.7 g/t Au.

The quartz-iron carbonate breccia and veins south of the basin at Rat, where a grab sample from outcrop returned 36.3 g/t Au.

Similar rock units to the above mentioned breccia sample are present 200 m to the west across slope, where talus fines samples returned 7.5 and 7.2 g/t Au indicating considerable lateral extent of this target.

Windy area, where the Camp vein returned 1,173 g/t Ag over a 60 cm chip sample.

John Harrop, P Geo., a Qualified Person as that term is defined in NI 43-101, has prepared, supervised the preparation, or approved the scientific and technical disclosure in the news release. Mr. Harrop is employed by Coast Mountain Geological Ltd. who was contracted by the Company to implement the 2020 fieldwork. He is not independent of the Company as defined in NI 43-101.

About Origen

Origen is an exploration company engaged in generating, acquiring and advancing base and precious metal properties. The Company currently holds a property portfolio of four 100% owned precious and base metal projects in southern British Columbia, a 100% interest in the 26,771 ha LGM project and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the 3,971 ha Wishbone property in the mineral rich Golden Triangle of British Columbia, and a 100% interest in the Middle Ridge gold project in Newfoundland.

