Formpipe and Danish Landbrugsstyrelsen intends to sign an agreement worth approximately DKK 50 Million

The software company Formpipe Software and Danish Landbrugsstyrelsen (Board of Agriculture) have agreed to sign an agreement on further development of the solution that Formpipe for several years has developed on behalf of Landbrugsstyrelsen. The agreement will run for two years and the value is estimated at approximately DKK 50 Million. Within the framework of the agreement, Landbrugsstyrelsen acquires the right to procure continued operation and development via a third party after June 2023.

"We have had a very good collaboration with Landbrugsstyrelsen for many years to develop the system our client uses to administer payments of EU grants to Denmark's farmers. The fact that we have now agreed and signed this agreement means that the collaboration will continue for at least another two years, which is of course very gratifying." says Christian Sundin, CEO of Formpipe.

The agreement is subject to the usual standstill period within the framework of the rules that apply in a public procurement, which means that it may be appealed. During the second quarter of 2021, the parties will jointly carry out the analysis required to determine the exact scope of the assignment, which means that it will enter into force on June 30, 2021. If the terms change or the scope of the agreement deviates materially from the estimated order value, Formpipe will communicate this as soon as possible.



For additional information, contact:

Christian Sundin, President and CEO of Formpipe, +46 705 67 73 85

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

This is a translation of the original Swedish version. In the event of any discrepancies between the two versions, the original Swedish version shall take precedence.



This information is inside information that Formpipe Software AB (publ) is obliged make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 09.06 April 14, 2021.



Formpipe builds valuable relationships between data and people. Driven by our core values, since 2004 we have developed premium software that provides you with the right information, in the right context, at the right time. Every time.



We help over 5,500 clients worldwide to digitize and automate business processes. Together with our customers and partners, we co-create a digital society where people thrive. We have offices in Sweden, Denmark, United Kingdom, USA and Germany. Formpipe Software is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Attachment