

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Great Portland Estates plc (GPOR.L) reported that 84% of rent for the year ended 31 March 2021 rent were now collected including drawn deposits; 76% excluding deposits. For the March quarter, 82% of rent were collected to date including amounts covered by rent deposits; 78% excluding deposits, ahead of all four previous quarters at an equivalent date.



Toby Courtauld, Chief Executive, said: 'The most recent COVID-19 lockdown has disrupted the activities of many businesses across London, resulting in a number of occupiers still being unable to meet their rental commitments. Whilst the near term outlook will remain unpredictable, looking beyond COVID, we are confident that London will maintain its position as one of only a handful of truly global cities attracting businesses, capital and talent from around the world.'



