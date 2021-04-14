Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.04.2021
Metriken auf Strong Buy: Starker Ausbruch erwartet! Nach oben alles offen!?
Dow Jones News
14.04.2021 | 09:37
ROCTOOL: Roctool exhibits at Chinaplas 2021

ROCTOOL 
14-Apr-2021 / 09:04 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Press Release 
Tuesday, April 14, 2021 - 8:30am CEST 
 
 
Roctool exhibits at Chinaplas 2021 
 
Roctool (Euronext Growth - FR0010523167 - ALROC), specialists in mold heating and cooling technologies for plastics and 
composites, today announces its participation at Chinaplas from the 13th until and including the 16th of April, the 
largest plastic tradeshow in China, a strategic market for Roctool. 
 
While the rest of the world is still dealing with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, China is currently holding the trade 
show Chinaplas at Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center. Roctool has a dedicated team of 15 people in China to 
service its customers and follow new projects. 
 
Roctool, on their stand 10L61, met more than 50 companies on day 1 of the exhibition with more meetings already 
organized for the rest of the week. 
 
[MB1] 
Roctool's stand, direct from Chinaplas 
 
Jose Feigenblum, General Manager of Roctool Technology Shanghai stated "We keep receiving new requests from chinese 
manufacturers, especially on how our molding technology can support their needs for part quality and sustainability. It 
seems that the Chinese market is more and more ready to move forward with Roctool's Heat & Cool technology." 
 
Roctool is showcasing parts made of recycled resins with premium surfaces, lighting parts demonstrating the ability of 
Roctool technology to replicate tool surfaces for lighting performance improvement, and the display of new 
ultra-compact Roctool generators. 
 
Contact press / Investor Relations 
Aelium Advisors 
Valentine Boivin 
+33 1 75 77 54 65 
roctool@aelium.fr 
(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 14, 2021 03:05 ET (07:05 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
