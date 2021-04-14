DJ ROCTOOL: Roctool exhibits at Chinaplas 2021

ROCTOOL ROCTOOL: Roctool exhibits at Chinaplas 2021 14-Apr-2021 / 09:04 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press Release Tuesday, April 14, 2021 - 8:30am CEST Roctool exhibits at Chinaplas 2021 Roctool (Euronext Growth - FR0010523167 - ALROC), specialists in mold heating and cooling technologies for plastics and composites, today announces its participation at Chinaplas from the 13th until and including the 16th of April, the largest plastic tradeshow in China, a strategic market for Roctool. While the rest of the world is still dealing with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, China is currently holding the trade show Chinaplas at Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center. Roctool has a dedicated team of 15 people in China to service its customers and follow new projects. Roctool, on their stand 10L61, met more than 50 companies on day 1 of the exhibition with more meetings already organized for the rest of the week. [MB1] Roctool's stand, direct from Chinaplas Jose Feigenblum, General Manager of Roctool Technology Shanghai stated "We keep receiving new requests from chinese manufacturers, especially on how our molding technology can support their needs for part quality and sustainability. It seems that the Chinese market is more and more ready to move forward with Roctool's Heat & Cool technology." Roctool is showcasing parts made of recycled resins with premium surfaces, lighting parts demonstrating the ability of Roctool technology to replicate tool surfaces for lighting performance improvement, and the display of new ultra-compact Roctool generators. Contact press / Investor Relations Aelium Advisors Valentine Boivin +33 1 75 77 54 65 roctool@aelium.fr =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: Roctool exhibits at Chinaplas 2021 =---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: ROCTOOL Savoie Technolac Modul R 73370 LE BOURGET DU LAC France Internet: www.roctool.com ISIN: FR0010523167 Euronext Ticker: ALROC AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1184429 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

