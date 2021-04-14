DJ Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist (USAL LN) Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Apr-2021 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 13-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 341.7142 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2073518 CODE: USAL LN ISIN: FR0010296061 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010296061 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USAL LN Sequence No.: 98859 EQS News ID: 1184442 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 14, 2021 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)