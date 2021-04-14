DJ Lyxor BofAML USD Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor BofAML USD Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (HYST LN) Lyxor BofAML USD Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Apr-2021 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor BofAML USD Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 13-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 97.3137 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 64500 CODE: HYST LN ISIN: LU1617164055 =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1617164055 Category Code: NAV TIDM: HYST LN Sequence No.: 98930 EQS News ID: 1184514 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

