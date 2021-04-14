DJ Lyxor USD High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor USD High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc (UHYS LN) Lyxor USD High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Apr-2021 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor USD High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 13-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 21.278 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 140000 CODE: UHYS LN ISIN: LU2099294493 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2099294493 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UHYS LN Sequence No.: 99009 EQS News ID: 1184593 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 14, 2021 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)