DJ Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc (CECD LN) Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Apr-2021 / 09:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 13-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 17.1853 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8735861 CODE: CECD LN ISIN: LU1900066462 =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900066462 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CECD LN Sequence No.: 98975 EQS News ID: 1184559 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 14, 2021 03:19 ET (07:19 GMT)