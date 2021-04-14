DJ Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (UESG LN) Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Apr-2021 / 09:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 13-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 32.4252 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4184587 CODE: UESG LN ISIN: LU1792117696 =------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU1792117696 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UESG LN Sequence No.: 98954 EQS News ID: 1184538 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

