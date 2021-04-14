DJ Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist (TIPH LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Apr-2021 / 09:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist DEALING DATE: 13-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 111.3776 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 18337748 CODE: TIPH LN ISIN: LU1452600601 =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1452600601 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPH LN Sequence No.: 98926 EQS News ID: 1184510 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

