DJ Lyxor Core UK Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core UK Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GILS LN) Lyxor Core UK Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Apr-2021 / 09:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Core UK Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 13-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 140.8242 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5136501 CODE: GILS LN ISIN: LU1407892592 =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407892592 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GILS LN Sequence No.: 98920 EQS News ID: 1184504 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 14, 2021 03:21 ET (07:21 GMT)