DJ Lyxor Hwabao WP MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Hwabao WP MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CNAL LN) Lyxor Hwabao WP MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Apr-2021 / 09:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Hwabao WP MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 13-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 194.3946 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1145714 CODE: CNAL LN ISIN: FR0011720911 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0011720911 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CNAL LN Sequence No.: 98876 EQS News ID: 1184459 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 14, 2021 03:24 ET (07:24 GMT)