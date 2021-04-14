

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's consumer prices increased in March as initially estimated, final data from the statistical office INE showed on Wednesday.



Consumer prices grew 1.3 percent year-on-year in March, after remaining unchanged in February, as estimated.



The core inflation remained unchanged at 0.3 percent in March, in line with initial estimate.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 1.0 percent in March, following a 0.6 percent fall in the previous month, as initially estimated.



Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices increased 1.2 percent in March, as estimated.



On a monthly basis, the HICP grew 1.9 percent in March. This was in line with initial estimate.



