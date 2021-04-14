Junio Media LLC: The Green Pinky Launches An Online Resource For Gardeners And More

The website is a comprehensive collection of information about a range of lawn care topics from gardening to hydroponics. It is focused on those who love gardening and want details about products and methods.

MILWAUKEE, WI / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2021 / Junio Media and Jeffrey Douglas are pleased to announce the launch of a website devoted to gardening and related topics such as hydroponics and lawn care. The website provides a collection of articles and tips from the contributors, Jeffrey Douglas and Carley Miller. The brand and expertise are broadly within the gardening niche. The Green Pinky was created for gardeners at every level of expertise. The site's philosophy is to help all to take part in the pleasures of gardening and the sense of accomplishment it provides.

The founders of the website chose the name to believe that anyone and everyone can become a more skilled gardener. Not everyone is naturally gifted with a green thumb, but everyone can choose to become a better gardener with a 'Green Pinky.' Many guides are included to help novices become successful. There are guides for the garden, lawn, hydroponic system, and trees. There are guides to describe how to grow microgreens. In short, the website shows information about everything and anything plant-related.

The team backing the website consists of Carley Miller and Jeffrey Douglas. Gardening and horticulture are where Carley's area of expertise is located. As owner and operator of a landscaping and landscape design business for 25 years, as well as a decade in a local garden center, she is experienced with planting, propagation, continued care, and hands-in-the-dirt experience. Jeffrey is a true amateur and hobbyist who loves exploring a whole range of topics related to plants. He is self-taught in the development of hydroponics products and systems. His latest interest is the production of microgreens.

"I enjoy my work in the direct patient care area of the healthcare industry thoroughly," he says, "but also my gardening hobby helps me take my mind off of things after work and also on the weekends."

About the Site:

The Green Pinky website was created to help those who do not naturally have a 'green thumb' to enjoy the feeling of accomplishment that comes with growing plants. The site contains a number of informative articles and tips about a wide range of topics related to gardening. Information is provided so that both veteran gardeners and those who are new to the hobby can enjoy it.

