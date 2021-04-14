DJ Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) (LSPU LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 14-Apr-2021 / 10:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) DEALING DATE: 13-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 42.4422 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 59485327 CODE: LSPU LN ISIN: LU0496786657 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0496786657 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LSPU LN Sequence No.: 99024 EQS News ID: 1184631 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 14, 2021 04:15 ET (08:15 GMT)