DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE UCITS ETF DR (ICEU2) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Apr-2021 / 10:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 13/04/2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 70.9613 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11058550 CODE: ICEU2 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437015735 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ICEU2 Sequence No.: 99035 EQS News ID: 1184642 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 14, 2021 04:18 ET (08:18 GMT)