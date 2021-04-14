

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's consumer price inflation rose to the highest level in fifteen months in March, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 1.7 percent annually in March, following a 1.4 percent increase in January. This was in line with economists' expectation.



The latest inflation was the highest since December 2018. when it was 1.8 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in March, after a 0.3 percent increase in the previous month. Economists had expected a 0.1 percent fall.



Inflation, based on the CPI with fixed interest rate or CPIF, increased to 1.9 percent in March from 1.5 percent in the preceding month.



On a monthly basis, the CPIF rose 0.2 percent in March, after a 0.3 percent growth in the prior month.



